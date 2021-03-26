Southwest Airlines has announced seasonal nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Long Island (Islip), New York.
According to a release, service to Myrtle Beach will run twice daily from May 23 to Aug. 16. Service to Long Island will run once daily from June 6 to Aug. 16.
“Southwest Airlines continues to show confidence in Nashville and grow its presence in this market,” Doug Kreulen, BNA's president and CEO, said in the release. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we expect to see a continued increase in air travel and more announcements to benefit this region.”
The announcement follows Southwest Airlines having announced in December it will begin nonstop service this year connecting BNA to Miami International Airport (which began this month) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport in April (read here).
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
