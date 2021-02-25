Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will offer nonstop service connecting Nashville International Airport to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport beginning May 6.
According to a release, BNA will see three daily flights, with one-way fares starting at $69.
“Southwest Airlines continues to recognize the strength of this market, and we appreciate their commitment to Nashville,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in a the release. “As we emerge from the pandemic, BNA will join with our great airline partners to help lead the economic recovery for this region and beyond.”
To date, Allegiant has offered seasonal service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.
The announcement follows a November 2020 announcement that Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida, and Savannah (Georgia)/Hilton Head (S.C.), all markets for which are new to the airline. According to a release, the Sarasota/Bradenton flights will be two times daily and began on Feb. 14. The Savannah/Hilton Head flights will be once daily beginning March 11 (read more here).
The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport will be Southwest’s 11th airport in Florida.
In addition to Nashville, Southwest customers will be able to fly nonstop between Destin/Fort Walton Beach and Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Dallas (Love Field) and Chicago (Midway).
This will bring additional Southwest connecting or same-plane service to more than 50 cities when the nonstop service to Chicago begins June 6.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
