Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday it will offer nonstop service from Nashville to Hartford, Connecticut, starting in March.
The daily service between Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Bradley International Airport will be the first nonstop flight connecting the two cities since 2011, according to a release. The flight is being billed, in part, as providing BNA key connectivity to New England, the main cities of which are (in addition to Hartford) Boston; Portland, Maine; and Providence, Rhode Island.
BNA already offers nonstop links to Boston via Delta, JetBlue and Southwest but has no such service to Providence or Portland. Sun County Airlines last year began nonstop service connecting BNA and Providence but that flight has been discontinued.
“We’re looking forward to offering nonstop service to one of the gateways to New England,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said in a statement Wednesday.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
