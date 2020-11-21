Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida, and Savannah (Georgia)/Hilton Head (S.C.), all markets for which are new to the airline.
According to a release, the Sarasota/Bradenton flights will be two times daily and begin on Feb. 14, 2021. The Savannah/Hilton Head flights will be once daily beginning March 11, 2021.
BNA currently has service to those markets with Allegiant Air: once per week seasonal service to Savannah (summer only) and two times per week service to Sarasota.
The announcement follows Southwest Airlines having announced in October it will offer nonstop service from Nashville to Hartford, Connecticut, starting in March 2021 (read here).
The previous local announcement involving Southwest came in December 2019, when the airline and Nashville International Airport officials noted a summer 2020 schedule that will include nonstop weekly flights from BNA to San Juan, Puerto Rico (read here).
With nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019, BNA continues to rank among the fastest growing airports in North America.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
