Officials with the TEDx Franklin event taking place March 19 at the Franklin Theatre have released the names of those scheduled to speak for about 12 minutes each on a variety of topics.
Using the theme “Good Vibrations,” TEDx Franklin will feature speakers mostly from Williamson County, each sharing stories that are inspirational and spark conversation without being controversial. Speakers include business professionals, nonprofit leaders, community advocates and high school students, among others.
“You’re going to see a program of conversations, especially as it relates to a community like Franklin,” said Jacquie Jordan, who moved to Franklin last May and is curator of the city’s first-ever TEDx talk.
Speakers have been working with coaches for the past several weeks and months to ensure a certain authenticity of the event.
“It’s one thing to have a big idea, and most of us do, and it’s another thing to really try and articulate it,” Jordan said. “So everybody is working really, really hard to be sure the TEDx talks are story-told.”
TEDx Franklin will get underway at 10:30 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m., with a format of three segments featuring four speakers each. The first will be about power of vibrations, the second about humanitarian and last a civic community conversation.
There will also be live musical performances weaved in through the program, from Coopers’ River Band featuring Chris Ayden, Joey Scrima, Rob Miller and Scotty Cooper; brother and sister duo Helen and Scot Hoyt; and solo performer Zean Otey.
Event sponsor is Williamson Medical Center.
Click here to find more details and to purchase tickets.
List of speakers
- Marla Maples — American actress, singer, presenter and humanitarian
- Calvin LeHew — Nationally sought-after writer, lecturer and community leader
- Valencia Breckenridge — CEO of GraceWorks Ministries with over 30 years of nonprofit fundraising and management experience
- Bob Hutchins — Writer, speaker, businessman, he has over 20 years of digital marketing experience working with Fortune 500 & 1000 Companies
- Amy LaGrant — Leading marketing and gerontology professional with over 15 years of experience
- Dr. Joanna Massey — Adviser, CEO, corporate director, author of two books
- Jenny Black — Writer, founder, therapist; she coined the term “media trauma” and specializes in education on how the use of media impacts mental health
- William Brittain — Student, actor, aspiring doctor
- Landon Starbuck — National thought leader, speaker, writer and advocate countering human trafficking
- Kendall Grimes — Student and poet, two-time state champion and national semi-finalist of “Poetry Out Loud”
All topics and speakers are subject to change
Coaches
- Monty Kelso — Nationally recognized leader and Clinton With Decades of Experience
- Amy Johnson — Former entertainment executive, business owner, with over 30 years’ experience in film production, theater and entrepreneurial endeavors
- Randi Paige — Over 22 years as a TV producer and TV executive working worldwide
- Adam Black — Actor, writer, producer, director
- Sandy Lamb — Previous TEDx speaking coach and executive coach
- Jess Sato — Corporate exit strategist, business startup coach, and TEDx speaker coach and director for this event.
Curator
Jacquie Jordan — Two-time Emmy-nominated television producer, New York Times bestselling publisher and TEDx speaker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.