First Presbyterian Church in Franklin is starting a series of lectures open to the public, with the first one featuring a prominent Vanderbilt scholar and professor on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and again Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6:45 p.m. each day.
Melissa Snarr, professor at Vanderbilt University Divinity School, will get the series started as she presents a program titled Faith & Politics: Four Approaches to Christian Discipleship.
Snarr, Ph.D., is the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter chair and associate professor of Ethics and Society. She is also director of the Doctor of Ministry program.
“The church’s Outreach committee is starting a program of having lectures addressing issues of concern within the church community,” Jim Mahurin, Outreach committee member, said in an email. “We are inviting what we believe are very talented speakers to address topics of interest across the community.”
The lectures, which are a part of First Presbyterian’s Wednesday Night Live program, are free and open to the public. Future ones will be announced later.
The evening also includes a family style dinner, with a charge of $10 per person. Visit the church’s website to RSVP.
