For those who are sports fans and looking for ways to volunteer, Special Olympics Williamson County may have just the ticket.
SOWC is seeking community volunteers, coaches and Area Management team volunteers as the organization returns to activity after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, according to a press release from the organization.
“We are excited to get our athletes and unified partners back on the fields and courts to start training and competing,” said Mist Germek, Special Olympics Williamson County volunteer area director.
Special Olympics athletes have been training online via Zoom fitness challenges and participating in virtual competitions since March 2020.
SOWC is currently looking for people interested in coaching basketball, swimming and soccer. It is also looking for new leadership volunteers that would like to help with PR/marketing and fundraising, as well someone to help support its Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives.
Those interested can email [email protected] for more information.
