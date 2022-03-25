Students from two high schools in the Williamson County Schools district earned the right to participate in the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Louisville, Ky., this summer.
According to InFocus, Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools competed at the Tennessee District of National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) National Qualifying Event Tournament at Cookeville High March 4-5. Both schools walked away with big wins.
Brentwood High won both the Tournament Overall Sweepstakes and the Tournament Debate Sweepstakes for having the top performers in the most combined speech and debate events and having the top performer in debate, respectively.
Ravenwood High earned the Leading Chapter Award for accumulating the largest number of members and degrees over the years.
"We are beyond proud of our students," BHS forensics team sponsor Matt Grimes said in InFocus. "To have so many qualify is a testament to their dedication and their investment in the program. Our season is as rigorous as many sports. It's year-round, and our practices will extend into the early part of summer break as we prepare for Nationals."
Students also competed in individual competitions testing various skills, including public forum debate, humorous interpretation and international extemporaneous speaking.
The students who advanced to the NSDA National Tournament in June are listed below. The students who earned alternate status are also listed.
Qualified for Nationals
Public Forum Debate
- First - William Hong and Sully Mrkva, Brentwood High
- Second - Garrett Crouch and Kate Mize, Brentwood High
- Third - Eli Gripenstraw and Nihar Sanku, Brentwood High
International Extemporaneous Speaking
- Second - Eli Gripenstraw, Brentwood High
Duo Interpretation
- Second - Siona Bhattacharya and Hannah Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High
Program of Oral Interpretation
- Third - Natalie Porter, Ravenwood High
Alternates
Public Forum Debate
- Fourth - Xander Grummon and Ali Sidiqyar, Brentwood High
International Extemporaneous Speaking
- Fourth - Harini Sathu, Brentwood High
Humorous Interpretation
- Fifth - Kathryn Porter, Ravenwood High
Informative Speaking
- Fourth - Sally Choi, Brentwood High
- Ninth - John Choi, Brentwood High
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.