The speed limit has been reduced on a portion of Murray Lane from 45 mph to 40 mph after the Brentwood City Commission voted unanimously to approved the resolution on Monday night.
The speed reduction took effect immediately and impacts the roadway from the three-way stop at Holly Tree Gap heading north/northwest to the Brentwood city limits. The measure was taken, according to the city, in an effort to improve safety for drivers, residents, pedestrians and students at nearby Scales Elementary.
The resolution also included the addition of a mid-block crossing at Highland Road which will include striping, signage and the installation of a wheelchair ramp.
The project will come at a cost of $13,000 and will be funded from the Capital Projects Fund, while the replacement of speed limit signs will come out of the Public Works operating budget and will include the use of orange warning flags attached to the new speed limit signs for one month to remind drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.