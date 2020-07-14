Addiction treatment provider Spero Health on Tuesday opened the doors to its first clinic in Virginia, a move that comes on the heels of similar expansions in Western Kentucky and Northeast Ohio.
Brentwood-based Spero, which is backed by several big-name investors including Heritage Group and Frist Cressey Ventures, has set up shop in Petersburg, near Richmond. That clinic will, like many other Spero locations, offers both in-person and telehealth treatment options.
Spero CEO Steve Priest and his team late last month also opened clinics in Warren, Ohio, and Murray, Kentucky. The company now runs about three dozen outpatient clinics in five states. Combined, those locations treat more than 7,500 patients each month.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
