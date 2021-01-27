Brentwood-based home health company Spiras Health has named Scott Bowers its chief executive officer.
A veteran local executive, Bowers brings with him decades of experience of serving special populations in both the payer and provider spaces.
He previously served as the president and chief operating officer for Corizon Health and, prior to that, as president and chief executive officer for UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee. Most recently, Bowers was the president and CEO of Passport Health Plan, a Kentucky-based $2 billion health plan that serves patients with chronic conditions. He has served on the Spiras Health Board of Directors since its founding.
Bowers will partner with Spiras founder and President Brook Bishop as the business looks to grow. Founded in 2016, Spiras doubled its patient volume last year, according to a press release, and is expected to far exceed that baseline this year.
“Spiras is unique because we bring a multi-modal approach while building trust with our patients; in so doing, engagement in their own healthcare increases because they experience improvement in their quality of life,” Bishop said in the release.
“We are also solving for some of the biggest issues facing our healthcare system, including access to care and social determinants of health. We have refined our clinical model and we are expanding into more markets with more health plan partners. Scott is the right partner to support this growth, and I am excited to work alongside him to bring our solutions to more patients.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
