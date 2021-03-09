Officials with low-cost Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday a nonstop flight connecting LaGuardia Airport in New York to Nashville International Airport, starting in May.
According to the release, the flight will join similar Spirit routes connecting LaGuardia to San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting in April and Los Angeles, beginning in June. The announcement comes a bit more than a year after Spirit announced plans to bring its operations control center to Williamson County (read here).
Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, called the LaGuardia service announcement “great news” for BNA and its customers.
“Additional air service options are always welcome, and the increased competition helps keep fares low and service high,” Kreulen told the Post.
Spirit has served BNA for some time, with flights connecting the airport to airports in Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando. Spirit Airlines bills itself as one of only three U.S. airlines listed on Fortune’s 2021 list of World's Most Admired Companies.
Located in Queens, LaGuardia is the 20th-busiest airport in the United States. It opened in 1939 and is undergoing a major update.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
