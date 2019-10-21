CPA girls win D-II Middle Region title, BGA, GCA advance
The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions are a step closer to another state title.
The team topped USN 4-2 Saturday to take the region.
They'll have a home game this Saturday to begin the state finals run.
BGA travels to Lausanne Tuesday to start their leg of the state bracket, and GCA heads to the University School of Jackson.
BGA topped GCA Saturday 3-1 to ensure the seeding.
Brentwood, Ravenwood, Nolensville set for state tourney
The Brentwood, Ravenwood and Nolensville volleyball teams will represent Williamson County in the TSSAS State Girls' Volleyball Tournament.
Ravenwood plays Dobyns Bennett Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at MTSU (Court 2).
Brentwood plays Daniel Boone at 12:30 p.m. at MTSU (Court 2).
Nolensville plays Livingston Academy Tuesday at MTSU (Court 1) at 2:00 p.m.
Win or loss, those teams will play a second game in the grander.
The larger schedule and potential scenarios and dates for future games can be found on the TSSAA's website.
BGA volleyball drops game in Elite Eight
Battle Ground Academy dropped a match in four sets (12-25, 25-19, 20-25, 14-25) to The King's Academy in the their sub-state quarterfinals.
They finished the year with a 24-18 record.
Region girls soccer slate set for Division 1 schools
Teams like Brentwood, Ravenwood, Nolensville and Fairview are about to start region play.
Brentwood hosts Hillsboro Tuesday night for a 6:00 p.m. game, and Ravenwood will face Dickson Co. on the road.
The winners of those two games will face off for the region title Thursday.
At the AA level, Nolensville heads to Sycamore Tuesday for a tilt, and Fairview travels to Murfreesboro Central.
The winners of those two games face off Thursday as well.
Further information and scenarios can be found on the TSSAA website.
