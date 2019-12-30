Cincinnati Country Day broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Grainger 54-47 in Ohio boys basketball on December 30.
The Grizzlies turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Indians put the game on ice.
The Indians' leg-up showed as they carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cincinnati Country Day's offense darted to a 29-15 lead over Grainger at halftime.
The Indians darted in front of the Grizzlies 18-5 to begin the second quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.