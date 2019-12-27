Holy Cross - Louisville didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Friendship Christian 55-49 in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup.
The fourth quarter were decisive for the Cougars, which climbed out of a hole with a 20-13 scoring margin.
The Commanders came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Cougars 36-35.
Holy Cross - Louisville's shooting moved to a 26-23 lead over Friendship Christian at the half.
The Cougars drew first blood by forging a 16-11 margin over the Commanders after the first quarter.
