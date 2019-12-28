Riding a wave of production, North Mecklenburg dunked Webb 82-66 in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Vikings a 19-13 lead over the Feet.
North Mecklenburg opened an immense 38-21 gap over Webb at the half.
The Vikings breathed fire to a 60-37 bulge over the Feet as the fourth quarter began.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Vikings had enough offense to deny the Feet in the end.
