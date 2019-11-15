A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Evangelical Christian nabbed it to nudge past Battle Ground 13-9 for a Tennessee high school football victory on November 15.
There was no room for doubt as the Eagles added to their advantage with a 3-2 margin in the closing period.
The Eagles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-7 lead over the Wildcats.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.