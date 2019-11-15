Giles County posted a tight 17-14 win over Stratford in Tennessee high school football action on November 15.
The Spartans fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bobcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The Bobcats darted in front of the Spartans 17-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
Giles County opened a modest 10-7 gap over Stratford at the intermission.
The start wasn't the problem for the Spartans, who began with a 7-3 edge over the Bobcats through the end of the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
