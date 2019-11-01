Lewis County handed Forrest a tough 21-7 loss in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 1.
Lewis County fought to a 6-3 intermission margin at Forrest's expense.
The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-4 to finish the game in style.
Both teams were scoreless in the first and third quarters.
