Montgomery Bell stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 20-3 win over Memphis University in Tennessee high school football action on November 22.
The start wasn't the problem for the Owls, who began with a 3-0 edge over the Big Red through the end of the first quarter.
Montgomery Bell registered a 6-3 advantage at halftime over Memphis University.
The Big Red moved over the Owls when the fourth quarter began 10-3.
The Big Red got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 10-0 to finish the game in style.
