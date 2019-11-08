Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Creek Wood passed in a 21-14 victory at Jackson North Side's expense in Tennessee high school football action on November 8.
The Red Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Indians.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The first quarter gave the Red Hawks a 7-6 lead over the Indians.
Both teams were scoreless in the fourth quarter.
