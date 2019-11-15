Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Ensworth passed in a 35-33 victory at Briarcrest Christian's expense in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
The Saints fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Tigers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The Tigers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over the Saints.
An intermission tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead over the Saints.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
