Upperman didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Watertown 21-20 at Watertown High on October 24 in Tennessee football action.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Purple Tigers' finishing flurry, but the Bees swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
The Bees broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Purple Tigers.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Purple Tigers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bees 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.