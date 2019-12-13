Dickson County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Ravenwood 59-58 on December 13 in Tennessee girls high school basketball action.
The Cougars' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 28-22 point differential.
The Raptors enjoyed a 36-31 lead over the Cougars to start the fourth quarter.
Ravenwood got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 29-25 margin over Dickson County at half.
