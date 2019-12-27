Dobyns Bennett found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Parkersburg 41-37 for a Tennessee girls basketball victory on December 27.
There was no room for doubt as the Indians added to their advantage with a 15-10 margin in the closing period.
The Big Reds enjoyed a 27-26 lead over the Indians to start the fourth quarter.
Parkersburg constructed a bold start that built a 19-15 gap on Dobyns Bennett heading into the locker room.
The Big Reds showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-8 advantage over the Indians as the first quarter ended.
