Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee’s Dr. Paul Thomas has been selected as the Tennessee Athletic Trainers’ Society Sports Medicine Person of the Year for 2022.
According to a press release, the prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to sports medicine and the athletic training profession.
“Dr. Thomas has a charisma and personality that is second to none,” Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO, said in the release. “I am so excited to see that he was nominated for this great honor; it is well deserved. Our team strives to offer world-class orthopaedic care to our community, and Dr. Thomas’ distinction is a testament to the quality work our team continues to do.”
TATS’ officials honored Thomas with the award during a ceremony on March 19 at Montgomery Bell State Park outside Dickson.
A board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, Thomas has worked with local, collegiate and Olympic athletes since earning his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and completing his residency at the Campbell Clinic, both located in Memphis. Prior to joining the Bone and Joint Institute in 1991, Thomas served as a clinical professor at the University of Tennessee Medical Trauma Center in Knoxville.
Thomas specializes in sports medicine, with expertise in rotator cuff repair, hip, knee and shoulder replacements, patella dislocations, fracture treatment and more. He currently serves on the athletic board of the University of Tennessee and is a founding board member of both the Franklin YMCA and Williamson County Parks and Rec.
Dr. Thomas lives in Williamson County with his wife, Janice. They are the parents of six children.
Bone and Joint Institute is a destination for orthopaedic care in Middle Tennessee with specialties including foot, ankle, hand, wrist, spine, shoulder, elbow, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, rehabilitation and more. For a complete list of service offerings, visit boneandjointtn.org.
