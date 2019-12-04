In Page High School wrestling's 48-33 victory over McGavock, wrestler Jacob Gifford reached a new milestone.
He recorded his 100th victory during the match Tuesday.
The Patriots also got a 59-11 victory over Hillsboro during the evening.
Below are additional sports scores from Tuesday's action.
Wrestling
Franklin 39, Summit 36
Overton 45, Brentwood 33
Basketball
Fairview boys 64, Santa Fe 58
The Fairview Yellowjackets had three in double digits, Bill Eads (19), Locke Hord (18) and Garrett Wooten (12) in a victory over Santa Fe.
Fairview girls 51, Santa Fe 45
Summit boys 60, Rockvale 46
Tre Carlton continues to play inspiring ball in his first games with Summit.
He scored 32 in the Spartans' victory.
Summit girls 45, Rockvale 27
Page girls 63, Columbia Central 27
Char Cochran posted up 20 in the Lady Patriots' 5-0 victory over Columbia Central.
Page boys 48, Columbia Central 43
Nolensville girls 41, Independence 29
Grace Baird had 15 in the Lady Knights' victory over Indy Tuesday.
Independence boys 56, Nolensville 53
Hillsboro 45, Franklin girls 37
Franklin boys 49, Hillsboro 43
Ravenwood boys 66, Antioch 36
Ravenwood girls 46, Antioch 27
