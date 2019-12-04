Page wrestling
In Page High School wrestling's 48-33 victory over McGavock, wrestler Jacob Gifford reached a new milestone. 

He recorded his 100th victory during the match Tuesday. 

The Patriots also got a 59-11 victory over Hillsboro during the evening. 

Below are additional sports scores from Tuesday's action. 

Wrestling 

Franklin 39, Summit 36

Overton 45, Brentwood 33 

Basketball

Fairview boys 64, Santa Fe 58

The Fairview Yellowjackets had three in double digits, Bill Eads (19), Locke Hord (18) and Garrett Wooten (12) in a victory over Santa Fe. 

Fairview girls 51, Santa Fe 45

Summit boys 60, Rockvale 46 

Tre Carlton continues to play inspiring ball in his first games with Summit. 

He scored 32 in the Spartans' victory. 

Summit girls 45, Rockvale 27

Page girls 63, Columbia Central 27 

Char Cochran posted up 20 in the Lady Patriots' 5-0 victory over Columbia Central. 

Page boys 48, Columbia Central 43 

Nolensville girls 41, Independence 29

Grace Baird had 15 in the Lady Knights' victory over Indy Tuesday. 

Independence boys 56, Nolensville 53

Hillsboro 45, Franklin girls 37 

Franklin boys 49, Hillsboro 43

Ravenwood boys 66, Antioch 36

Ravenwood girls 46, Antioch 27

