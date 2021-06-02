If there’s one thing that Shannon Terry knows how to do it’s create a profitable sports media website from scratch.
Terry, a Nashville native and Lipscomb University graduate, created both Rivals.com, which he sold to Yahoo! for nearly $100 million in 2007, and 247Sports, which he sold to CBS for an undisclosed amount in 2015.
Now, he’s on the verge of launching his third sports site On3.com – a college sports and recruiting web site that will go live on Aug. 15, 2021.
The site’s first official hire was announced on Tuesday as Ivan Maisel was named On3’s Vice President of Editorial and senior writer. He was the first-ever college football writer hired at ESPN in 2002, where he most recently worked until parting ways with the company in January of this year.
“I figured out that what I want to do is to keep covering college football nationally, just as I have done since 1987,” Maisel wrote in his introductory column. “I will be doing so via a new platform.
“Our goal at On3 is to be the college sports destination for the fans who love not just the games but the spectacle…We will try to capture the wonder of college sports, both the wonderment (How did that player do that?) and the wonder aloud (Why did that coach do that?).”
Maisel has over 30 years of journalism experience spanning several publications including the Atlanta Constitution, Sports Illustrated, the Dallas Morning News, Newsday and ESPN.
He’s won several awards including the Football Writers Association of America’s Best Story award eight times and he was named one of the 10 best national sports columnists by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2019.
“Our goal is to build the premier college sports & recruiting digital media brand, featuring the most talented reporters and news breakers,” Terry tweeted on Tuesday, announcing Maisel’s hiring. “Ivan is special, authentic and he resonates college sports at his core.”
Maisel wrote on Tuesday that On3.com will begin to create podcast and video content coupled with data-driven college football analysis and recruiting insight. He also stated that On3 is assembling an experienced staff that will emphasize writing more so than digital coverage.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
