The Middle Tennessee High School Swimming Association (MTHSSA) announced its 2021-2022 postseason award winners on Wednesday at their annual banquet hosted by Montgomery Bell Academy.
Ravenwood's Morgan Carteaux was named the Girls Swimmer of the Year after winning a pair of individual state titles at the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) State Championship meet in February.
Carteuax won both the 50m freestyle and the 100m butterfly while also swimming a leg on Ravenwood's state title-winning 200m freestyle relay team.
On the boys side, Montgomery Bell Academy’s Oliver Pilkinton was named the Swimmer of the Year after winning both the 50m and 100m state titles, breaking the state record in the 50m.
Ensworth’s Whitney Sanders and Franklin’s Connor Fessenden were named the Girls and Boys Diver of the Year after each won the 1m diving state championship earlier this season.
Coach of the Year awards were presented to Pope John Paul II’s Hadley McCrary in the boys field and Father Ryan’s Rob Philbin in the women's field.
All-Region honorees were recognized for their individual performances at the MTHSSA Region Championship meet on January 28 and are listed in alphabetical order.
2022 All-MTHSSA First-Team Girls
Anna Hulan, University School of Nashville
Anna Jackson, Ensworth
Parker Lynch, Father Ryan
Margaret Petty, Harpeth Hall
Lilly Robertson, Franklin High School
Lexi Stewart, Harpeth Hall
Zoe Summar, Centennial High School
Connie Wang, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet
2022 All-MTHSSA First-Team Boys
Gray Attmore, Brentwood High School
Isaiah Dulin, Montgomery Bell Academy
A.J. Fair, Middle TN Christian School
Jonathan Henschel, Centennial High School
Isaac Lee, Grace Christian Academy
Jake Mason, Ensworth
William Massey, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet
Spencer Nicholas, MLK Magnet
2022 All-MTHSSA Second-Team Girls
Annie Lea Choate, Harpeth Hall
Courtney Couden, Harpeth Hall
Meredith DiPasquale, Brentwood Academy
Caroline Johnson, Harpeth Hall
Zoeecia Phoebus, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet
Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High School
Olivia Solimine, Ensworth
Lucy Trailov, Father Ryan
2022 All-MTHSSA Second-Team Boys
Blake Amlicke, Pope John Paul II
Maston Ballew, Franklin Road Academy
Carter Galbreath, Ravenwood High School
Nathan Hollis, Pope John Paul II
Carson Serbin, Green Hill High School
Jay Schlosser, Montgomery Bell Academy
Mack Schumann, Donelson Christian Academy
Jack Teasley, Montgomery Bell Academy
