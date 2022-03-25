The Middle Tennessee High School Swimming Association (MTHSSA) announced its 2021-2022 postseason award winners on Wednesday at their annual banquet hosted by Montgomery Bell Academy.

Ravenwood's Morgan Carteaux was named the Girls Swimmer of the Year after winning a pair of individual state titles at the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) State Championship meet in February. 

Carteuax won both the 50m freestyle and the 100m butterfly while also swimming a leg on Ravenwood's state title-winning 200m freestyle relay team. 

On the boys side, Montgomery Bell Academy’s Oliver Pilkinton was named the Swimmer of the Year after winning both the 50m and 100m state titles, breaking the state record in the 50m. 

Ensworth’s Whitney Sanders and Franklin’s Connor Fessenden were named the Girls and Boys Diver of the Year after each won the 1m diving state championship earlier this season. 

Coach of the Year awards were presented to Pope John Paul II’s Hadley McCrary in the boys field and Father Ryan’s Rob Philbin in the women's field.

All-Region honorees were recognized for their individual performances at the MTHSSA Region Championship meet on January 28 and are listed in alphabetical order. 

2022 All-MTHSSA First-Team Girls

Anna Hulan, University School of Nashville

Anna Jackson, Ensworth

Parker Lynch, Father Ryan

Margaret Petty, Harpeth Hall

Lilly Robertson, Franklin High School

Lexi Stewart, Harpeth Hall

Zoe Summar, Centennial High School

Connie Wang, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet

2022 All-MTHSSA First-Team Boys

Gray Attmore, Brentwood High School

Isaiah Dulin, Montgomery Bell Academy

A.J. Fair, Middle TN Christian School

Jonathan Henschel, Centennial High School

Isaac Lee, Grace Christian Academy

Jake Mason, Ensworth

William Massey, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet

Spencer Nicholas, MLK Magnet

2022 All-MTHSSA Second-Team Girls

Annie Lea Choate, Harpeth Hall

Courtney Couden, Harpeth Hall

Meredith DiPasquale, Brentwood Academy

Caroline Johnson, Harpeth Hall

Zoeecia Phoebus, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet

Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High School

Olivia Solimine, Ensworth

Lucy Trailov, Father Ryan

2022 All-MTHSSA Second-Team Boys

Blake Amlicke, Pope John Paul II

Maston Ballew, Franklin Road Academy

Carter Galbreath, Ravenwood High School

Nathan Hollis, Pope John Paul II

Carson Serbin, Green Hill High School

Jay Schlosser, Montgomery Bell Academy

Mack Schumann, Donelson Christian Academy

Jack Teasley, Montgomery Bell Academy