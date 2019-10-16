Jenna Wesley
Jenna Wesley, daughter of Zack and Angie Wesley, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team. In a recent meet in Louisville, Kentucky, Wesley achieved a new personal best of 22:23 in a 5k. In the JV race, she placed 15th out of 255.
Wesley started running in 7th grade when she tried out for the track team. In eighth grade, she decided to try cross country. She said the reasons she kept at it were that she “enjoyed being outside every day and the physical exercise was fun and also challenging.”
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “I am inspired by knowing that the work I am putting in during training will pay off in my races. This motivates me to work hard every day and push myself physically.”
BHS Cross Country Coach Rob Pautienus said of Wesley, “Jenna has consistently worked hard and the results are showing this season. She has won three races and consistently been at the top each race. More importantly, her leadership by example has also been invaluable to the team.”
When she’s not running, Wesley enjoys going on hikes, spending time with friends, walking her dog and participating in her church’s sports leagues.
After graduating, she plans to go to college. She would like to pursue a career as an optometrist, physical therapist or engineer.
