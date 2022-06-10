Fresh off his first-ever NBA All-Star Game appearance and a nomination for the league's Most Improved award, former Brentwood Academy star Darius Garland will be back in Tennessee to host a youth basketball camp this summer.
On June 16, Garland will host a free camp for boys and girls ages 8-14. The event will take place at Vanderbilt's men's practice courts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with check-in beginning at 9 a.m.
Spots are limited, so register now and receive a t-shirt and an autographed item.
Garland, who played one season for Vanderbilt before entering the NBA, just concluded his third and most successful professional season. In addition to the aforementioned accolades, the former No. 5 overall pick averaged career-highs in points (21.7), assists (8.6), rebounds (3.3), and steals (1.3) per game.
The point guard was also the catalyst behind the Cleveland Cavaliers 22-win improvement over the previous season. The team's 44-38 record was good enough to earn them a spot in the league’s Play-In Tournament.
At Brentwood Academy, Garland led the Eagles to four consecutive Division II-AA State Championships while winning a trio of Mr. Basketball awards.
