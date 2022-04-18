The honors for former Brentwood Academy star Darius Garland continue to roll in.
Following a breakout season in which he earned his first-ever All-Star nod and helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a birth in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, Garland has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player award.
Garland is one of three finalists for the award, alongside Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs. All three players were All-Stars this season.
The former Vanderbilt point guard improved his stats across the board this season, upping his averages to career-highs in points (21.7), assists (8.6), rebounds (3.3), and steals (1.3) per game.
He also helped the Cavaliers to a major improvement over last season. Cleveland won 22 more games than they did in 2020-21, finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 44-38.
Despite losing out on a bid for the 8-seed in this year’s Play-In Tournament, the future is still bright for Garland and the Cavaliers. With his co-stars Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Collin Sexton back healthy next season, Cleveland could be a contender in the Eastern Conference.
