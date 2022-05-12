It took extra innings to separate Brentwood (24-9) and Franklin (20-14) on Wednesday night in the District 11-4A championship game, with the Bruins outlasting the Admirals 5-4.
Brentwood's Henry Hanley took home the tournament MVP, while the following players were named to the All-District 11-4A Tournament Team:
Sam Billington, Brentwood; Andrew Billington, Brentwood; Aaron Walton, Brentwood; Paul Delligatti, Brentwood; Drew Whalen, Franklin; Caleb Anderson, Franklin; Garrett Giles, Franklin; Nolan Wells, Centennial; Ryan Connally, Centennial; Zac McCreary, Overton; Finn Patrick, Hillsboro.
Brentwood will take on the District 12-4A runner-up Ravenwood in the regional tournament, while Centennial is going to face District 12-4A champions Summit. Both games will take place on Monday, May 16.
On Sunday, Christ Presbyterian Academy (25-7-1) prevailed in the Division II-AA Middle Region championship, taking down Montgomery Bell Academy (20-10) 7-4 at Pope John Paul II in Hendersonville.
The Lions advance to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament, where they will face the winner of McCallie and Pope John Paul in a best-of-three series starting Friday, May 20.
On Wednesday night, Page (20-13) fell to Tullahoma in a pair of District 8-AAA championship game outings 6-3 and 9-3.
Both squads will advance to the regional tournament, which will begin on Monday, May 16. Page will face the winner of District 7-AAA.
