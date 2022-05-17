It was busy start to the regional tournament on Monday night for Williamson County schools.
Centennial (17-12) took down Summit (14-9) 7-3 in the Region 6-4A semifinals thanks to a gem from junior Eli Lamb on the mound.
Lamb went the distance for the Cougars, tossing 10 strikeouts and allowing just three hits over seven innings. He had a perfect game through five innings, until Summit's Brady Perez homered to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
Jason Hamm took the mound for Summit as the starter, holding Centennial scoreless until the Cougars broke the game with a four-run fifth inning.
The Cougars will travel to Ravenwood on Wednesday to take on the Raptors in the Region 6-4A title game. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
In the Region 3-A tournament, Page (18-14) fell to District 7 champs Upperman (26-9) 7-2.
Fairview (15-11) lost their Region 2-A matchup with District 10 tournament champs Loretto 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.