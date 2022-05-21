The Centennial Cougars are returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.
After finishing as the runner-up in District 11-4A and winning the Region 6-4A championship, Centennial (20-14) shut out Mt. Juliet 3-0 at home in the sectional round to make it back to spring fling for the first time in nearly a decade.
Junior Ryan Sweeney and senior Nolan Wells combined for the shutout on the mound. Sweeney tossed 11 strikeouts in just over five innings of work while allowing five hits. Wells finished the outing allowing zero hits and striking out two.
The Cougars scored their first two runs in the bottom of the second. Aaron Beaman reached on an error, scoring Max Wevenberg to get things started. Then Beaman scored himself on a passed ball.
Centennial added one more for good measure in the fourth when Beaman hit a pop fly which allowed Jack Scearce to tag up and reach home.
The Cougars will now face Stewarts Creek (28-7) out of Smyrna in the first round of the state tournament. The game will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.
Lipscomb Academy also punched their ticket to the state tournament on Friday. The Mustangs (26-11) swept Montgomery Bell Academy, winning 7-5 on Thursday and 8-2 on Friday to advance to spring fling.
Lipscomb Academy will take on Knoxville Catholic (25-12) in the Division II-AA state semifinals on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Wilson Central.
Christ Presbyterian Academy was eliminated in the DII-AA regional final Thursday. The Lions were swept by McCallie 7-4 and 5-0.
Ravenwood, the Region 6-4A runner-up, was eliminated in the sectional round on Friday night. The Raptors were shut out by Hendersonville 3-0 on the road thanks to a 13-strikeout performance from the Commandos Lake Morris. Ravenwood finishes the season 23-15.
