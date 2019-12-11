Below are scores from Tuesday night's WillCo basketball action.
Brentwood Academy girls 67, Beech 60
The Brentwood Academy girls basketball team saw senior Maggie Brown post up 24 in a win against Beech.
Blair Schoenwald had 16 to pace Brown, a recent 1,000-point scorer for the Lady Eagles. Millie Brown had 11.
Brentwood Academy boys 52, Beech 45
Adam Wass (12) and Jayson Nixon (11) led the Eagles in a victory over Beech.
They move to 5-0 on the season under new head coach Matt Hoppe.
Mt. Juliet 63, Centennial boys 51
The Centennial Cougars took their second loss of the year to Mt. Juliet Tuesday.
Dusty Williams scored 20 in the loss, and Isaiah Poore had 11.
Other Scores:
CPA girls 60, MTCS 35 (Carrington Washburn, 19)
CPA boys 80, MTCS 52 (Sam Smith, 14)
Mt. Juliet 59, Centennial girls 23
(0) comments
