In what has been a busy offseason so far, the Belmont men’s basketball team has added another player through the transfer portal in former Princeton Tiger Drew Friberg.
After losing several players to graduation and the portal, the Bruins have spent March replacing their rotation with potential impact transfers.
Following the addition of Tennessee Tech starter and former Oakland High School standout Keishawn Davidson earlier this month, Friberg should add further depth to the Bruins lineup.
"Drew comes from a program and a style of play that will transition very well to what we do at Belmont," Belmont men’s basketball coach Casey Alexander said. "He's the elite shooter we're always looking for and his production from 3-point distance speaks for itself. In addition, Drew has the overall savvy and competitiveness to impact the game in a variety of ways. As a Princeton graduate, his maturity and influence on and off the court will serve our team well."
Friberg started 44 of 79 games played at Princeton, totaling 549 points, 214 rebounds, and 60 steals. The sharpshooter made 136 of his 357 three-point field goals for a career three-point percentage of .381.
Last season, he started all 30 games for the Tigers, averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Ivy League regular-season champions. He drained 40 percent of his shots from behind the arc, finished second in the league with 75 three-pointers made, and made the Ivy League All-Academic Team.
In other transfer portal news, Lipscomb guard Miles Miller announced his transfer to Mississippi College. Miller sat out last season after starting 19 of 50 games for the Bisons after redshirting his freshman season at Ole Miss.
