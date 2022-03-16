For the second season in a row, Belmont’s Conley Chinn and Luke Smith have been named Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Chinn, a senior, accumulated a perfect 4.0 GPA as a psychology major to earn Second-Team All-American status, improving on her third-team appearance from a year ago.
The Mississippi native is fourth on the team in both points (8.3) and rebounds (4.3) per game and has started all 29 games so far this season for the Bruins.
Chinn and her teammates are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row, where they will take on No. 5 Oregon in a first round matchup in Knoxville. The Bruins also came into the 2021iteration as a 12-seed, where they promptly upsert No. 5 Gonzaga to earn the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
Chinn has also been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District teams for each of the past two seasons and won the 2021 NACDA DI-AAA Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
Smith, a graduate student, followed up his second-team nod in 2021 with a third-team honor this season. He compiled a 3.67 GPA while earning an undergrad degree in business administration and a 3.92 GPA while working toward his MBA.
The Knoxville native was named the 2021 NACDA DI-AAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and his CoSIDA nod this season gives Belmont the most Academic All-Americans in the country since 2001 with 19.
Smith was fourth on the Bruins in scoring this season with 8.1 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. He also dished out 75 assists, good enough for third on the roster.
