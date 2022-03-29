Although the Bruins season is done, one Belmont big man will be lacing them up one more time during the final weekend of the season. Senior Nick Muszynski was named to the 2022 NABC Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game roster on Tuesday.
The game is set to take place in New Orleans on Friday as part of the Men’s Final Four weekend festivities. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome, and the exhibition will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Muszynski is part of a West roster featuring the likes of Kentucky’s Davion Mintz, Arkansas’s Stanley Umude, and Michigan State’s Gabe Brown. The East squad features Tennessee Vol John Fulkerson, ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams from Wake Forest, and Wisconsin’s Brad Davison.
The last Belmont player to be named an NABC All-Star was fellow center Evan Bradds in 2017.
Muszynski is closing out a decorated four-year run with Belmont. This season he become just the second Bruin, joining NBA champion Ian Clark, to be selected to the All-Conference teams in all four seasons of their career.
He was voted the MVP of the 2020 OVC Tournament as he led Belmont to a tournament title and an NCAA bid, was named the 2019 OVC Freshman of the Year, and has twice been selected as a Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American.
Over 124 games with Belmont (123 of which he started), Muszynski compiled 1,886 points (third in Belmont’s Division I era), 712 rebounds (fifth), 268 assists, and 218 blocks (first) with averages of 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per outing.
