With nearly every college basketball team in the Nashville area done playing for the 2021-22 campaign, it’s officially transfer portal season in the Music City.
After last week’s announcement that Belmont’s Will Richard would be entering the portal, the Bruins suffered another blow today with the news that JaCobi Wood would be joining Richard in the portal.
“After hours and hours of prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining,” Wood said in a Twitter post. “ I’m thankful for my journey here and very excited to see what God has in store for me.”
Last season, Wood averaged 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest. Wood, the 2020 Class AAA Mr. Basketball for Cleveland High School, played in 32 of the team’s 33 games, averaging 19.8 minutes per outing off the bench in his final season with the Bruins. As a freshman, Wood started seven of 30 games and poured in 11.3 points per game.
With the loss of All-OVC performers Nick Muszynski and Grayson Murphy as well as Luke Smith and Caleb Hollander to graduation, the Bruins will now enter the offseason without six of their top eight scorers. Only Ben Sheppard (a team-best 16.2 points per game) remains of the team’s starters.
Vanderbilt and Lipscomb have also been hit with the transfer bug. The Commodores lost a trio of end-of-the-rotation players in Jamaine Mann, Terren Frank, and Shane Dezonie. Ranked eighth, ninth, and 10th on the team in minutes played, they won’t leave as big of a hole as Belmont’s transfers. But Frank, especially, was viewed with promise as a four-star recruit that had de-committed from Arizona to join Vanderbilt.
Lipscomb lost part-time starter KJ Johnson to conference foe North Alabama. The former ASUN All-Freshman team member averaged 6.7 points per game while starting 19 of 33 contests for the Bisons. Lipscomb also lost a pair of low-minute players in sophomore Kaleb Colman and freshman Tanner Shulman.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State has benefitted from the transfer portal by picking up a familiar rival. The Tigers added Tennessee Tech’s Jr. Clay, who earlier this month became just the second player in Golden Eagle history to be named to four consecutive All-OVC teams with three second-team appearances and one All-Newcomer honor.
During his four years at Tennessee Tech, the Chattanooga native averaged 14.3 points per game and tallied 1,661 points for his career, good enough for eighth all-time in school history. He also compiled 3.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 116 games.
