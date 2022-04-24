The Belmont Bruins had a big weekend on both the baseball and softball diamonds.
On Saturday, in game one of a three-game weekend sweep of OVC foe Morehead State, sophomore Emma Summers delivered the first perfect game in Belmont softball history.
Summers dealt 16 strikeouts in total, including each of the first 10 batters, to help lead the Bruins to a 6-0 win. The sophomore threw 89 total pitches to get out all 21 batters, with 59 of the pitches being strikes.
The Nashville, Indiana native is 11-6 on the season with a 2.02 ERA. In 24 appearances she has pitched 105.2 innings, allowed just 85 hits and 40 runs, and thrown 112 strikeouts.
Belmont is 26-11 on the year after the sweep, with a 16-4 conference record and are 75 in the RPI rankings, the best mark in the OVC.
Over on the baseball diamond, the Bruins earned their first-ever road sweep of a Power Five team when they took all three games at Purdue over the weekend.
Belmont eked out a 3-2 win in game one on Friday thanks to a pair of home runs from Tommy Crider, becoming the first Bruin in over a decade to have a multi-home run game against a Power Five opponent. He now has three multi-homer games on the season.
Saturday saw the Bruins blow out the Boilermakers 11-1 in game two on the back of 17 hits. It was the largest margin of victory over a Power Five squad in Belmont history, surpassing the 15-6 win over Vanderbilt in 2009.
To close out the sweep on Sunday, the Bruins took game three 8-6 in the weekend’s most competitive affair. The last time Belmont swept a Power Five opponent at home was in 2000 when they took down Iowa, also from the Big Ten.
The Bruins are now 26-14 on the season with an RPI of 59, the second-highest in the OVC.
