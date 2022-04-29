Despite strong cases from the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds fandoms, it is well-established that Middle Tennessee is Atlanta Braves country.
This week, local Braves fans are getting the chance to celebrate the franchise's 2021 World Series win up close.
After making stops at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena and Vanderbilt's Hawkins Field in the past few days, the Braves World Champions Trophy Tour is headed to Franklin on Saturday.
The World Series trophy will be available for fans to see at Academy Sports and Outdoors on Saturday starting at noon.
Fans are invited to take photos before it continues on to stops in Mississippi, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
