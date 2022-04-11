After a career year in which he earned his first-ever All-Star nod, former Brentwood Academy point guard Darius Garland has the Cleveland Cavaliers in a position that they have not been in, at least not without franchise stalwart LeBron James, since 1998 - one win away from the playoffs.
The Cavaliers finished the 2021-22 NBA regular season with a record of 44-38, good enough for eighth place in the Eastern Conference and a 22-win improvement over last season. It was also good enough to earn them a spot in the league’s Play-In Tournament.
In its third year of existence, the NBA Play-In Tournament features teams on the cusp of the playoff picture fighting for a spot in the actual playoff bracket. On Tuesday night, Cleveland will face off with the star-studded Brooklyn Nets with the winner earning the No. 7-seed in the Eastern Conference.
The loser is not eliminated. They will play the winner of the matchup between the ninth and 10th place teams in the East, the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets, and will be giving two shots at locking up the final slot in the Eastern Conference bracket.
After a surprisingly strong regular season, the upstart Cavaliers are playing with house money. Cleveland hosted the All-Star Game with two of its young cornerstones, Garland and Jarrett Allen, receiving invites for the first time. But a successful playoff run could be just the springboard this group needs.
An All-Star appearance is not the only hardware Garland might take home this season. The Vanderbilt product is a front-runner for the league’s Most Improved Player award after averaging career-highs in points (21.7), assists (8.6), rebounds (3.3), and steals (1.3) per game.
He will also be seeing the postseason for the first time since his days at Brentwood Academy, where he led the Eagles to four consecutive Division II-AA State Championships while winning a trio of Mr. Basketball awards.
Former Belmont standout Dylan Windler is also on the Cavaliers roster. Although Windler played in 50 of 82 games for Cleveland during the regular season, the rangy wing will most likely not see the floor during the playoffs once rotations tighten.
Other area players featured in the 2022 NBA Playoffs include: former TSU defensive ace Robert Covington for the Los Angeles Clippers, Vanderbilt alums Luke Kornet and Aaron Nesmith for the Boston Celtics, and Ensworth product James Wiseman with the Golden State Warriors.
