Brentwood Academy track and field star Mensi Stiff has added another trophy to her already-full trophy case. The senior was named to the 2022 Track and Field News All-American team on Tuesday.
Stiff earned first-place honors in the shot put, a first-ever for a Tennessee student-athlete, and fourth-place in the discus. She was the only girl to make both lists.
The honor was given based on Stiff's stellar junior year performance in the spring in which she won a national championship in the shot put at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals with a Tennessee state record mark of 51-8.25 and placed second in the discus throw. She also broke the state record in that event with a toss of 162-10.
The figures she surpassed were here own, of course. After breaking 37-year-old state records by Angie Barker in both events during the 2021 season, Stiff has been chasing only her own marks.
The Ole Miss commit also took the top prize in the shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals in March with a 52-08.75 mark. That number broke the indoor Tennessee record.
At the state championship level, Stiff has won a combined six TSSAA titles in shot put and discus throughout her career. She is the back-to-back reigning Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
