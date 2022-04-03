In a game that featured three lead changes, the Brentwood Bruins baseball team (8-5, 0-3) held on to win the Battle of the Woods 6-5 against the Ravenwood Raptors (7-6, 0-0) on the road Friday night.
“We had some contributions from guys that hadn’t had an opportunity until tonight, and they stepped up and delivered,” said Brentwood head coach Bill Moore.
“I thought our kids played really hard and we got a really great pitching performance from Chase Wingert, Jack Wilson, and Myles Denton on the mound,” said Ravenwood head coach Nico Gregoli. “It just came down to we had three errors on the board and they had two.”
In the top of the first inning, Brentwood grabbed the lead on two hit-by-pitch RBIs by senior right fielder Connor Bartley and junior second baseman Kade Gwaltney to go up 2-0.
Ravenwood cut into the Brentwood lead with an RBI single from senior third baseman Thomas Cooper in the bottom of the first 2-1.
Keeping the Bruins from padding their lead, Ravenwood junior starter Chase Wingert recorded two strikeouts and a groundout, as the score remained at 2-1 in the top of the second.
The Raptors evened up the game in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from junior catcher JP Price tying at two.
An error by Ravenwood in center field gave the Bruins the lead back on a ball hit by Gwaltney to give Brentwood the edge 3-2 in the top of the third.
In the bottom of the third inning, Ravenwood was retired in order on two ground outs and a flyout by senior starting pitcher Ben Foster to keep the margin at 3-2 Brentwood.
Ravenwood’s Wingert kept Brentwood off the board, drawing two flyouts and picking a runner off who was attempting to steal second base to keep the score at 3-2 in the top of the fourth.
Ravenwood was retired in order in the bottom of the fourth on three flyouts as Brentwood’s starting pitcher Foster continued to find his groove 3-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, Ravenwood senior reliever Jack Wilson recorded a strikeout and picked off a runner trying to steal second base as the game stayed at 3-2.
Ravenwood tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a RBI triple by senior shortstop Myles Denton and a run scored on a wild pitch to give the Raptors a 4-3 lead.
“He (Myles) is in a really good spot right now mentally,” said Gregoli. “He showed the fight on that big swing against a pretty good pitcher that Brentwood had on the mound.”
The Bruins answered back in the top of the sixth tying the game on a RBI double by Henry Hanley and an error by Ravenwood’s infield to regain the lead 5-4.
Ravenwood knotted it up in the bottom of the sixth on a Brentwood error in the outfield with a ball hit in play by Denton to tie the game at five.
Brentwood scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a RBI sac fly by junior first baseman David Finch, taking back the lead 6-5.
“It is something we had been talking about; staying tough with two strikes,” said Moore. “I was happy he delivered in that moment.”
“He is just a really good hitter,” said Brentwood senior pitcher Christian Schaub. “Since day one, he has been crushing balls. He had a good approach at the plate and succeeded.”
Brentwood pitcher Christian Schaub shut the door in the bottom of the seventh with three strikeouts, including one on a checked swing, to get the win for Brentwood 6-5.
“We just fought,” said Schaub. “They are a really good team. We just happened to come away with the victory. It was a tough game. My team kept me in it and was getting hyped for me. I was ready to go out there and help them win as much as possible.”
“He just kept battling and competing,” said Moore. “I thought he did a really good job of not trying to overthrow, stay calm, and trust his stuff.”
Ravenwood will face Green Hill on Saturday before starting district play against Independence on the road Monday.
“Independence is off to a really hot start, and they are going to be a good test,” said Gregoli. “It will be first taste for us in district. Hopefully, we put up a good fight.”
Brentwood will host Lavergne next Tuesday.
“We need to worry about the style we play,” said Moore.
“I hope we keep the energy going,” said Schaub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.