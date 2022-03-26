Powered by an offensive onslaught and stout defense the Brentwood Bruins soccer team (5-0, 1-0) captured their first district win on the road against the Ravenwood Raptors Friday night (1-1, 0-1) in shutout fashion 4-0.
“It means a lot for our seniors,” said Brentwood head coach Michael Purcell. “Our intent was to pressure, and we were able to do that with our midfield.”
“They ran on emotion,” said Ravenwood head coach Michael Reed. “They are a physical team. The first half was a little bit rough. In the second half, we came out better. Brentwood did well with their chances.”
“This rivalry has been a big part of Brentwood history,” said Brentwood senior Aidan Parker. “We were able to work as a team and keep our cool heads. I really appreciate these guys coming out and giving the best they had.”
“It is a super special feeling,” said Brentwood senior Ryder Conway. “I would like to highlight our defense and Thomas Fields in goal; they put up a great performance.”
Brentwood struck early in the 6th minute with a blast in the box by Parker to grab the lead 1-0.
Ravenwood’s junior goalie Thomas Bork saved a flurry of shots in the first half to keep the score in the first 30 minutes at 1-0.
“Thomas is a big piece of this puzzle, especially on the back line,” said Reed. “He took responsibility for the loss after the game, but I told him you can’t take the world on your shoulders and expect to solve it.”
However, Brentwood tallied another goal with a strike in the box in the 34th minute by Conway to go ahead at the break 2-0.
The scoring spree continued in the second half with a shot by Parker off the crossbar, which was powered through the back of the net on the rebound for his second goal of the game to stretch the Bruins lead to 3-0 in the 62nd minute.
“The midfield is a big piece of Ryder and me scoring those goals,” said Parker. “Without their help, I do not think we could.”
Brentwood added a late tally by Conway in the 75th minute on a shot that whistled by the keeper just outside the box to give the Bruins a 4-0 advantage.
“The rest of my team helps put Aidan and me in positions to score,” said Conway.
Brentwood out-shot Ravenwood 22-7 with shots on goal.
Brentwood junior goalie Thomas Fields collected his third shutout of the season and preserved the clean sheet to give the Bruins a shutout win.
“He handled the pressure very well,” said Parker. “He was able to make the saves and did the job.”
“He (Thomas) just gets better with every game,” said Conway. “It is crazy that he is only a junior and still has so much to give to the team.”
Ravenwood will host Father Ryan next Thursday.
“The game win or loss is all about education and learning,” said Reed. “We have a lot to learn in terms of structure and shape, tactically speaking, from the back line. They (Brentwood) put a lot of pressure on us, and we did not handle it well.”
Brentwood will host Independence next Tuesday.
“We are confident, but we do not believe we can beat anyone on the field,” said Purcell. “In our district particularly, anyone can beat anybody. You have got to be on your A-game every game.”
