In a 3-0 victory via penalty kicks, the Brentwood Bruins soccer team (16-1-1, 3-0) survived a scare from the Ravenwood Raptors (1-8-1, 0-3) on Monday night at Franklin High School in the District 11-AAA semifinal.
The score ended in a 1-1 tie in regulation, and neither side could break through in two 10-minute overtimes.
“It is a long rivalry and means a lot to us,” said Brentwood senior Aidan Parker. “They played a great game, keeping us tied at one.”
Both goals in regulation were scored in the second half of play by junior Cooper Bailey in the box for Brentwood and a free kick shot by Ravenwood senior Edoardo Ferrari.
Brentwood junior goalie Thomas Fields and Ravenwood junior goalie Thomas Bjork posted a clean sheet in both overtimes as the game moved on to penalty kicks.
Brentwood scored three times in penalty kicks, with goals coming from Parker and senior Reid McAdams giving the Bruins a 3-0 win.
“You got to want that PK,” said Parker. “If you want it, you have to be comfortable enough to take it. I feel like everyone was confident that they were going to score.”
Brentwood’s Thomas Fields saved all three shots by Ravenwood in PKs to secure the victory.
“I practice PKs a lot and have studied them for a while now,” said Fields. “I knew where they were going and so it was (just) making the save.”
“Not many keepers can say they saved three pens in a row in an environment like we just had,” said Parker.
Franklin soccer scores convincing win in Battle of Franklin
Franklin Admirals soccer team’s (7-3-3, 2-1) high-powered offense and stifling defense secured a 5-1 victory over the Centennial Cougars (7-4-2, 1-2) Monday night at Franklin in the District 11-AAA semifinals.
“It was a good win for the boys,” said Franklin head coach Mike Burgoyne. “For a portion of the first half, Centennial out played us after we got the early goal. The boys regrouped at halftime and came out with another early goal.”
“We are just happy to get the result,” said Franklin junior AJ Elliott. “The team fought hard, and we got a lot of players in tonight. We wanted another chance to play Brentwood in the final.”
A non-working scoreboard did not stop Franklin’s onslaught of goals as they took care of business in their win.
“We did not know it wasn’t working until about 3:30 today,” said Burgoyne. “Usually that is a bad sign when it isn’t working. To remain mentally and physically ready to start takes a toll on you when the game before you goes to double overtime and then you have penalties. Tonight we got the win.”
Franklin got on the board early in the first minute when Elliott speeded his way to the goal and snuck the ball past the keeper to grab the lead 1-0.
Centennial answered later in the first half with a penalty kick goal by sophomore Jameson Shannon to tie the game at halftime 1-1.
Coming out of the first two minutes of the second half, Franklin tallied a goal looped over the keeper’s head in the box by sophomore Jonah Moffet to take the contest lead 2-1.
“A lot of it tonight was just confidence when that second goal came in,” said Burgoyne. “We found some gaps. We have a deep team that is incredibly fit. In over an 80-minute period, you can wear teams down if you play the right way.”
Franklin’s Elliott tallied his second goal of the match later in the second half producing a strike in the box to stretch the Admirals lead to 3-1.
“He is the only junior right now on our team,” said Burgoyne. “He has had a great season. Last year he was an outside back for us. Now we are asking him to do more on the attacking side. He provides speed and technical skills, but also serves some great balls into the box for other players.”
Franklin tallied the fourth goal near the end of the second half on a header in the box by senior Landon Robbins to extend the Admirals advantage to 4-1.
The offensive production continued late in the second half when freshman Wayne Wells tallied a header in the box to secure the victory for Franklin 5-1.
“We had a lot of young guys stepping up to score some goals,” said Elliott. “I am just really happy with the team chemistry.”
Franklin starting goalie Aidan Moss only allowed one goal for the entire match.
“He continues to get better every game,” said Burgoyne. “He is been back there and growing.”
“He made some incredible saves tonight,” said Elliott. “We definitely owe it to him for keeping us alive in the game. We win every game as a team and we lose every game as a team.”
“I was constantly engaged in the game and communicating to my players,” said Moss.
Franklin will battle Brentwood in the District 11-AAA championship on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Franklin’s only loss in district play for the regular season came against Brentwood.
“I am hoping to see a better game,” said Burgoyne. “Brentwood outplayed us the first game, and then in the second half, we played really well with only 10 men. The boys want the challenge. Brentwood is a very strong team and is one of the best teams in the state. It is a good litmus test for our boys to see where they are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.