Brentwood girls tennis 2022 state champs
Via @wcsBHSAD on Twitter

The Brentwood girls tennis team dominated on the way to winning a state title on Wednesday, defeating Tennessee High School out of Bristol 4-0 in the Class AA state championship match.

In the 1-seed matchup, Disha Javagal defeated Keona Fielitz 7-5, 6-3.

In the 2-seed outing, Nisha Javagal won against Ellyson Kovacs 6-3, 6-2.

In the 3-seed game, Emsley Meier beat Lily Rosser 6-1, 6-4. 

And in the 4-seed matchup, Joelle Krikorian won over Lily Belcher 6-0, 6-0.

In the semifinals round, Brentwood also shut out Collierville 4-0.

In the boys Class AA bracket, Ravenwood fell to Collierville 4-1 in the championship game. 

In the semifinals, Ravenwood defeated Science Hill 4-1. 

In the DII-AA girls semifinals, Brentwood Academy lost to Baylor 4-0. 