The Brentwood girls tennis team dominated on the way to winning a state title on Wednesday, defeating Tennessee High School out of Bristol 4-0 in the Class AA state championship match.
In the 1-seed matchup, Disha Javagal defeated Keona Fielitz 7-5, 6-3.
In the 2-seed outing, Nisha Javagal won against Ellyson Kovacs 6-3, 6-2.
In the 3-seed game, Emsley Meier beat Lily Rosser 6-1, 6-4.
And in the 4-seed matchup, Joelle Krikorian won over Lily Belcher 6-0, 6-0.
In the semifinals round, Brentwood also shut out Collierville 4-0.
In the boys Class AA bracket, Ravenwood fell to Collierville 4-1 in the championship game.
In the semifinals, Ravenwood defeated Science Hill 4-1.
In the DII-AA girls semifinals, Brentwood Academy lost to Baylor 4-0.
