It's going to be an all-Williamson County affair in the 2022 Tennessee Scholastic Lacrosse Association Division I-AA state championship game on Saturday as Brentwood and Ravenwood were both victorious in their respective semifinal matchups.
Brentwood already survived a Williamson County matchup in the semifinals. The Bruins (11-2) defeated Franklin (11-4) 12-7 to advance to the state title game.
Ravenwood had an easier go in their semifinal matchup. After several weather delays, the Raptors (12-4) defeated Cookeville 15-1 to advance to their third consecutive state title game. Ravenwood won it all in both 2019 and 2021. The tournament was cancelled in 2020.
The Bruins have yet to lose a matchup in the middle Tennessee area this season, with their two losses coming against Cathedral out of Indianapolis, Indiana and Memphis University School.
The Raptors similarly only lost to non-mid-state teams - including Trinity and St. Xavier out of Louisville, Kentucky and McCallie out of Chattanooga - with one exception.
Brentwood prevailed 12-10 in a mid-season Battle of the Woods meeting.
Saturday's contest will take place at 2:30 at the Nolensville High School Stadium.
