The 2019 football season is over, but region superlatives are still being doled out. 

Players from Brentwood, Ravenwood, Independence, Franklin and Centennial were honored on the list. 

Brentwood won the region, while quarterbacks Cade Granzow (Brentwood) and Brian Garcia (Ravenwood) were co-MVPs. 

Co-offensive players of the year were Indy's QB Ethan Cash and Ravenwood WR Andrew Mason, and Xiere Howard was the defensive player of the year. 

Below is the full list, courtesy of the coaches in the region. 

2019 REGION 6 - 6A ALL REGION TEAM AND SUPERLATIVES
  
REGION CHAMPIONSBRENTWOOD
  
 CO - MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: CADE GRANZOW - BRENTWOOD
 BRIAN GARCIA - RAVENWOOD
  
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:ETHAN CASH - INDEPENDENCE
 ANDREW MASON - RAVENWOOD
  
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:XIERE HOWARD - BRENTWOOD
  
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:GRAHAM BARTON - RAVENWOOD
  
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:MYLES DAWSON - RAVENWOOD
  
KICKER OF THE YEAR:LUKE AKERS - RAVENWOOD
  
PUNTER OF THE YEAR:IAN BURR - FRANKLIN
  
ALL REGION TEAM 
BRENTWOODSTERLING AMBROSE - LB
 STONE ROSTON - OT
 AUSTIN SPRADLIN - TE
 JACK WELLS - OLB
 JOHN HOWSE - CB
 WALKER MERRILL - WR
 HAYDEN WILHELM - DE
  
RAVENWOODREGGIE GRIMES - DE
 AVERY MILLER - LB
 BRYAN RICE - DE
 JUNIOR COLSON - LB
 TONY RICE - RB
 JAKE BRININGSTOOL - TE
  
INDEPENDENCEJAXSON CAMPBELL - WR
 CHAYCE BISHOP - WR
 CARTER RUNNION - OT
 CALEB LANFORD - DL
 JETT KATINA - OT
  
FRANKLINGUY LIPSCOMB - RB
 JOHN KIRKPATRICK - LB
 CHRISTIAN CLEMENTI - WR
 FISHER ANDERSON - OT
  
CENTENNIALDESMOND SMITH - RB
 TREVOR ANDERSON - OL/DL
 SAM HOLLOWAY - DL/DL
  
DICKSON COUNTYTRE'VONN RYBKA - DE
 GAVIN MEADOWS - LB/RB
 JETT CARTER - P/K

