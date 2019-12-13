The 2019 football season is over, but region superlatives are still being doled out.
Players from Brentwood, Ravenwood, Independence, Franklin and Centennial were honored on the list.
Brentwood won the region, while quarterbacks Cade Granzow (Brentwood) and Brian Garcia (Ravenwood) were co-MVPs.
Co-offensive players of the year were Indy's QB Ethan Cash and Ravenwood WR Andrew Mason, and Xiere Howard was the defensive player of the year.
Below is the full list, courtesy of the coaches in the region.
|2019 REGION 6 - 6A ALL REGION TEAM AND SUPERLATIVES
|REGION CHAMPIONS
|BRENTWOOD
|CO - MOST VALUABLE PLAYER:
|CADE GRANZOW - BRENTWOOD
|BRIAN GARCIA - RAVENWOOD
|CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|ETHAN CASH - INDEPENDENCE
|ANDREW MASON - RAVENWOOD
|DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
|XIERE HOWARD - BRENTWOOD
|OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:
|GRAHAM BARTON - RAVENWOOD
|DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR:
|MYLES DAWSON - RAVENWOOD
|KICKER OF THE YEAR:
|LUKE AKERS - RAVENWOOD
|PUNTER OF THE YEAR:
|IAN BURR - FRANKLIN
|ALL REGION TEAM
|BRENTWOOD
|STERLING AMBROSE - LB
|STONE ROSTON - OT
|AUSTIN SPRADLIN - TE
|JACK WELLS - OLB
|JOHN HOWSE - CB
|WALKER MERRILL - WR
|HAYDEN WILHELM - DE
|RAVENWOOD
|REGGIE GRIMES - DE
|AVERY MILLER - LB
|BRYAN RICE - DE
|JUNIOR COLSON - LB
|TONY RICE - RB
|JAKE BRININGSTOOL - TE
|INDEPENDENCE
|JAXSON CAMPBELL - WR
|CHAYCE BISHOP - WR
|CARTER RUNNION - OT
|CALEB LANFORD - DL
|JETT KATINA - OT
|FRANKLIN
|GUY LIPSCOMB - RB
|JOHN KIRKPATRICK - LB
|CHRISTIAN CLEMENTI - WR
|FISHER ANDERSON - OT
|CENTENNIAL
|DESMOND SMITH - RB
|TREVOR ANDERSON - OL/DL
|SAM HOLLOWAY - DL/DL
|DICKSON COUNTY
|TRE'VONN RYBKA - DE
|GAVIN MEADOWS - LB/RB
|JETT CARTER - P/K
